JetBlue quarterly profit misses estimates

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 JetBlue Airways Corp's reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as the company's average fare fell 6 percent.
The U.S. budget carrier said net income rose to $199 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $198 million a year earlier. Earnings per share was flat at 58 cents.
Analysts had expected an adjusted profit of 60 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue per available seat miles (RASM), a key metric that measures sales against how many seats JetBlue flies and how far it flies them, fell 3.5 percent. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.