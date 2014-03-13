版本:
2014年 3月 13日

JetBlue to sell in-flight entertainment unit for $400 mln

March 13 JetBlue Airways Corp said it would sell its in-flight entertainment business, LiveTV, to French defence company Thales Group for $400 million.

JetBlue said it would enter into agreements with LiveTV to continue providing live TV and in-flight connectivity after the sale.
