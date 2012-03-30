JetBlue co-pilot calmly and quickly got jet down

* Fast-moving action in cockpit in emergency
By John Crawley and Kyle Peterson
WASHINGTON/CHICAGO, March 29 With his captain
restrained and locked out of the cockpit, the co-pilot of
JetBlue Flight 191 acted calmly and quickly to get the Airbus
jet and 135 other passengers and crew down safely.
First Officer Jason Dowd was able to quietly signal to
flight attendants on Tuesday that Captain Clayton Osbon, who
abruptly left the cockpit and witnesses said in court documents
had been screaming incoherently about religion and terrorists,
might need to be restrained in the cabin.
Passengers said the call soon after came over the public
address system "restrain him, restrain him." By that time,
flight attendants had selected six men to bring down Osbon, who
was tackled in the galley and held until landing.
In the cockpit, things were fast-moving. Dowd was joined by
an off-duty pilot with the jetliner at roughly 30,000 feet and
cruising at 500 miles per hour (805 kph) on the original flight
path from New York to Las Vegas.
Just north of Texas, the Kansas City air traffic center
handed the A320 over to Amarillo airport tower controllers to
handle the emergency landing, according to people familiar with
the matter and air traffic control tapes released by
LiveATC.net.
"Control tower: (Jet) Blue 191 declare emergency," crackled
the radio at the Amarillo control tower. "Uh, we're going to
need priority to get into Amarillo and, uh, we're going to need
a few minutes to get everything straightened out."
The responses from the cockpit were clipped as controllers
read out coordinates. The crew asked for security and medical
help to meet them on the tarmac. JetBlue was cleared to land
eight miles from the runway and within a few moments was down
safely. The diversion took 20 minutes.
FBI TAKES COCKPIT RECORDER
JetBlue was not confirming the copilot's identify or talking
about details of the incident, which remains under
investigation. But the airline said it had turned over the
plane's cockpit voice recorder (CVR) to the FBI.
The "black box" should allow investigators to compare at
least some of the flight deck conversations and other sounds
with statements from witnesses about the harrowing flight.
The crew, a JetBlue spokeswoman said, had completed their
initial interviews with investigators and were given "down time"
by the company. Efforts to reach Dowd, whose actions were hailed
publicly as heroic, were not successful.
Osbon remained in custody in Amarillo charged with
interfering with a flight crew and awaiting a court appearance.
JetBlue executives were in contact with Osbon and his family,
the airline said.
JetBlue has returned the Airbus plane to service on a
different route.
JetBlue reminded all of its 14,000 employees, including
2,200 pilots, of counseling services and other assistance. The
company offered legal help to the crew, including Osbon.
The airline also said it would review the incident to see
whether the company should change policies on recruitment,
training and health screening.
"We believe that our recruitment practices and screening
policies are thoughtful, and we believe they work well," said
JetBlue spokeswoman Jenny Dervin.
"We're going to take a look at everything in relation to the
incident itself. Everything is always up for review," Dervin
said, noting the carrier follows Federal Aviation Administration
guidelines for pilot fitness evaluations.
Like other airlines, JetBlue offers its flight crew
a "safety time out" option that allows them to miss work when
they are too tired. Dervin said employees face no penalty for
calling a time out, but they will be asked the reason.
Dervin said she didn't know how frequently the time outs are
used. She said the airline deals with each one on a case-by-case
basis and uses them to spot trends in flight crew fatigue.
The Federal Aviation Administration had no comment on the
flight controller details, saying the matter was still under
investigation.
AIRLINE STRAIN, LIABILITY
The frightening midair meltdown underscored the intense
emotional strain among flight crews and passengers, who face
long lines, full planes and economic pressures, industry experts
said on Thursday.
But they say the JetBlue disruption was an isolated incident
that speaks to a broader trend of stress among airline employees
and travelers.
"There's nothing about JetBlue, but it suggests to me that
the entire transportation system is just wound a little too
tight," said consultant Robert Mann, a former airline executive.
He noted in particular lower pay for airline employees,
fuller planes and increased financial pressure to keep flights
on time. Passengers, meanwhile, are subject to intense security
screening and long lines.
Legal experts say it is unclear if JetBlue faces liability
over Tuesday's incident.
"The law is if you are employed by a company and you do
something that hurts anybody else, then the company is liable."
said Juan Serrano, an aviation lawyer with Griffin & Serrano.
If JetBlue had spotted a warning sign of mental strain in
the pilot but failed to act, it might be the target of
successful lawsuits, he said.
Passengers could file a claim for emotional distress against
JetBlue if they can claim some wrongdoing by the airline, like
ignoring signs the pilot had mental issues, said Mike Danko of
The Danko Law Firm. Danko specializes in aviation lawsuits.
"If they had no knowledge and had done an adequate check
into his history, then the company probably would not have any
liability," he said.