JetBlue profit tops estimates as fares rise

April 26 Discount airline JetBlue Airways Corp topped estimates for first-quarter profit on Thursday ,as average fares increased and it was able to offset higher expenses with rising revenue.

Net income came to $30 million, or 9 cents a share, compared with $3 million, or 1 cent a share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected 8 cents a share on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quarterly revenue rose about 19 percent to $1.2 billion.

Overall expenses rose 15 percent, with costs for fuel and related taxes up 22.7 percent.

In a statement, New York-based JetBlue noted "continued success in attracting higher-yielding business traffic, particularly in Boston."

JetBlue also said Mark Powers, who had been named interim chief financial officer last year when Ed Barnes resigned, was appointed to that post on a permanent basis.