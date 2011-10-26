JetBlue reports smaller quarterly profit

* Net profit 11 cents/shr vs Wall St est 13 cents/shr
* Rev $1.2 bln, up 16 pct
Oct 26 JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O) reported
a smaller profit on Wednesday despite stronger revenues,
missing Wall Street expectations.
JetBlue said net income was $35 million, or 11 cents per
share, compared with $59 million, or 18 cents per share, in the
year-earlier period.
The Wall Street average forecast for JetBlue was 13 cents
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
JetBlue reported a 16 percent increase in operating
revenues at $1.2 billion and a 22 percent increase in expenses,
including a $162 million jump in fuel costs.
The carrier, based at New York's Kennedy airport, said
operating income took an estimated $8 million hit from more
than 1,400 flight cancellations due to Hurricane Irene.
(Reporting by John Crawley, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)