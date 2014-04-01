UPDATE 1-JetBlue plane makes emergency landing in Jamaica

(Adds comment from FAA, third paragraph)
By Horace Helps
KINGSTON, April 1 Jamaica airport authorities on
Tuesday were investigating the emergency landing of a
Florida-bound JetBlue airliner that was forced to return to the
Caribbean island on Monday night after reports of a smoke odor
onboard.
The flight was headed to Fort Lauderdale from Norman Manley
International Airport in Kingston but returned to Jamaica 15
minutes after take-off, JetBlue officials said on the airline's
website.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said the crew
reported smoke in the cockpit.
Alfredo McDonald, an official with Jamaica's Airports
Authority, said authorities were looking into reports that smoke
was coming from one of the plane's engines.
The plane, an Embraer E190, was carrying 98 passengers and
four crew members, McDonald said.
"Six customers have been taken to the hospital for
precautionary reasons and they have been released," JetBlue
spokeswoman Gina Recine said. "Right now all we have is smoke
odor and we're looking into that today."
One passenger told a Kingston radio station that an engine
caught fire. A JetBlue spokeswoman told Reuters there were no
reports of fire.
McDonald said one passenger suffered a broken leg while
exiting the aircraft.
The airport was closed temporarily, and officials said the
aircraft would remain on the ground until mechanical checks were
performed.
(Additional reporting by Zachary Fagenson in Miami; Writing by
Barbara Liston; Editing by David Adams and Dan Grebler)