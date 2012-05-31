UPDATE 1-JetBlue gets approval to expand JFK Terminal 5

May 31 JetBlue Airways said it received
approval to build a facility for international arrivals at New
York's John F. Kennedy airport.
The expansion, approved on Thursday by the Port Authority of
New York and New Jersey's Board of Commissioners, will add an
additional 145,000 square feet at JFK's Terminal 5, which has
635,000 square feet at present. JetBlue said the new facility
will be called T5i.
New York-based JetBlue is No. 1 in passenger share at JFK,
based on the latest Port Authority figures. Its international
destinations include Barbados, Jamaica, Mexico and the Dominican
Republic.
The expansion will add a federal inspection site to handle
customs and immigration checks as well as gates for
international arrivals. JetBlue could break ground this summer
and plans to complete construction in early 2015, it said.