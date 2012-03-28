Jet Blue pilot suspended after disturbance on US flight

* Pilot showed erratic behavior
* Passengers described chaotic mid-flight scene
By Dan Whitcomb
LOS ANGELES, March 28 A JetBlue pilot
who caused a disturbance on board a flight to Las Vegas, forcing
the plane to make an emergency landing in Texas, has been
suspended while the FBI investigates the incident, the airline
said on Wednesday.
Flight 191 from New York was diverted to Amarillo, Texas, on
Tuesday following what federal authorities described as erratic
behavior by the captain, who passengers said had to be
restrained after he pounded on the locked cockpit door.
"He has been removed from all active duty and
responsibilities pending further investigation," JetBlue
spokeswoman Tamara Young said, declining to comment further on
that investigation.
JetBlue, which had said on Tuesday the flight was diverted
due to a "medical situation" involving the captain, identified
him as Clayton Osbon, a 12-year veteran of the airline.
Passengers who were on the plane described a chaotic
mid-flight scene in which a man in a JetBlue uniform, apparently
locked out of the cockpit, began banging on the door and
demanding to be let inside. Passengers subdued him.
"People behind me, a bunch of big guys, started going up
there and trying to help, and we found out that the guy banging
was actually the pilot, and he was trying to get into the
cockpit because the other co-pilot had locked him out,"
passenger Grant Heppes told Reuters.
"Everybody seemed pretty nervous," he said. "Nobody was sure
what was going on. Everybody seemed very concerned."
JetBlue has said that following a medical situation with
the captain, another captain who was traveling off-duty entered
the flight deck before the landing and "took over the duties of
the ill crew member once on the ground."
JetBlue CEO Dave Barger said on Wednesday there had been no
earlier signs of problems with the pilot.
"The captain's now in the hands of medical care, obviously,
under the custody of the FBI," Barger told NBC's "Today"
program.
"I've known the captain personally for a long period of
time, and there's been no indication of this at all," Barger
said, adding that the pilot was a "consummate professional."
The incident was the second to involve erratic behavior by
a JetBlue crew member since August 2010, when a flight attendant
upset after an altercation with a passenger bolted from a plane
by deploying and sliding down the inflatable emergency chute.
Lawyers for the flight attendant in that incident, Steven
Slater, later told reporters he had acted in part out of
frustration with the chaos of air travel and that he was under
stress because his mother was suffering from lung cancer.
The latest incident came two weeks after a female flight
attendant started ranting about a possible crash over the public
address system of an American Airlines plane. She, too, was
subdued by passengers and crew as the plane returned to the gate
at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.
In Tuesday's incident, the Federal Aviation Administration
cited an "onboard medical emergency" as the reason for the
diversion, and said preliminary information showed the co-pilot
became concerned that the captain had "exhibited erratic
behavior during the flight."
"The captain had exited the cockpit during the flight, after
which the co-pilot locked the door," an FAA statement said.
"When the captain attempted to enter the locked cockpit, he was
subdued by passengers."