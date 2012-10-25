版本:
JetBlue posts higher quarterly profit

Oct 25 JetBlue Airways Corp posted a higher quarterly profit on Thursday, as it gained business passengers and benefited from summer travel.

Net income was $45 million, or 14 cents a share, in the third quarter, compared with $35 million, or 11 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 9 percent to $1.3 billion.

