JetBlue posts lower Q4 profit as Sandy hurts operations

BRIEF-Promis Neurosciences PMN310 on track for IND submission in late 2018
* Promis Neurosciences Inc - PMN310 on track for IND submission in late 2018
Jan 29 Discounter JetBlue Airways Corp reported lower fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday as Superstorm Sandy disrupted operations.
Quarterly net income fell to $1 million, or nil cents a share, from $23 million, or 8 cents a share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 4 percent to $1.19 billion. The carrier said Sandy, which barreled through the U.S. Northeast in late October and forced the shutdown of New York area airports, reduced revenue by about $45 million.
* Promis Neurosciences Inc - PMN310 on track for IND submission in late 2018
March 30 Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure Ltd
* Press release - Williams Partners completes transactions to acquire additional interests in two Marcellus Shale gathering systems and sell ownership stakes in Delaware Basin joint venture and Ranch Westex assets