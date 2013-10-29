版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 29日 星期二 19:41 BJT

JetBlue posts higher third-quarter profit

Oct 29 Discount carrier JetBlue Airways Corp reported higher quarterly profit on Tuesday as rising airfares bolstered revenue.

Net income was $71 million, or 21 cents a share, for the third quarter, up from $45 million, or 14 cents a share, a year earlier.

The carrier also announced aircraft changes that included deferring delivery of Embraer jets and orders for Airbus planes.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐