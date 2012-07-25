版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 25日 星期三 19:42 BJT

JetBlue Airways quarterly profit doubles

July 25 Discount airline JetBlue Airways Corp on Wednesday said gains in leisure and business travelers helped produce its highest-ever second quarter profit.

Net income came to $52 million, or 16 cents a share, compared with $25 million, or 8 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 11 percent to $1.23 billion.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐