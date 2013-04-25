版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 25日 星期四 19:38 BJT

JetBlue posts lower quarterly profit

April 25 JetBlue Airways said first-quarter profit fell as operating costs rose at a greater pace than revenue.

Earnings came to $14 million, or 5 cents a share, compared with $30 million, or 9 cents a share, a year earlier, the company said on Thursday.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐