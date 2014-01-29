版本:
2014年 1月 29日

RPT--JetBlue posts higher quarterly profit as fares rise

Jan 29 JetBlue Airways on Wednesday reported a higher quarterly profit as higher airfares aided revenue.

Net income was $47 million, or 14 cents a diluted share, for the fourth quarter, compared with $1 million, or nil cents a share, a year earlier.
