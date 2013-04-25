BRIEF-JetBlue comments on air traffic staff cuts

April 25 JetBlue Airways Corp : * During earnings call, CEO Dave Barger says delays at New York area airports have risen as U.S. air traffic

controller furloughs began, says hopes solution will be reached in coming

weeks * Carrier says demand was strong for Easter holiday period, benefiting unit revenue in

March * April unit revenue expected to fall largely as result of Easter

shift into March this year; company expects improvement in May * CEO says traveling public being held hostage to sequestration * CEO says encouraged that government leaders are meeting to discuss air

traffic control cuts * Carrier not clear what impact sequestration may have on short-term demand * Carrier says yield softness it saw in April is passing and feels good about

revenue environment despite concern about sequestration