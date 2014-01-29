版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 29日 星期三 23:43 BJT

BRIEF-JetBlue says it bid on Reagan National, LaGuardia slots

Jan 29 JetBlue Airways Corp on Wednesday said it submitted a bid on Reagan National airport slots that American Airlines Group is required to shed under an agreement with the U.S. Justice Department.

Company President Robin Hayes told an earnings conference call that JetBlue might have news on Reagan National soon. He said JetBlue also unsuccessfully bid for slots at New York's LaGuardia. Southwest Airlines and Virgin America won the bidding for the LaGuardia slots last year.

JetBlue said it expects January unit revenue to rise 6 percent to 7 percent including negative effects from storm-related flight cancellations.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐