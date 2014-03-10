BRIEF-JetBlue cites significant demand

Results, basic resources' bounce help European shares recover
LONDON, April 19 European shares inched up on Wednesday, as a rebound in basic resources stocks and some positive first-quarter results outweighed weakness in oil and gas stocks.
March 10 JetBlue Airways Corp : * Speaking at J.P. Morgan investor conference, JetBlue Chief Executive Dave Barger cites 'solid' revenue environment, says tough winter has driven significant
demand * Barger says JetBlue was advised last week that American Airlines would end partnership, added American Airlines partnership was 'not overly material' when considering
other partnerships it has * JetBlue says it will keep trying to get additional takeoff and landing rights at New
York area airports
LONDON, April 19 European shares inched up on Wednesday, as a rebound in basic resources stocks and some positive first-quarter results outweighed weakness in oil and gas stocks.
(Adds detail, updates prices) MELBOURNE, April 19 London copper climbed away from its weakest since January as the dollar dropped on Wednesday, but concerns China's base metals demand could temper in the coming quarter as Beijing acts on runaway property prices capped gains. Concerns about how China will slow housing prices, which has been weighing on bulk commodities, finally spilled over into the metals sector, said ANZ in a report. "Investors now appear to be sceptic
* REG-SDIPTECH AB (PUBL) INTENDS TO LIST COMMON SHARES ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH PREMIER