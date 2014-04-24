版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 24日 星期四 21:51 BJT

BRIEF-JetBlue: No change to outlook in wake of pilot vote to unionize

April 24 JetBlue Airways Corp : * Carrier says during earnings conference call that it expects no material change to outlook as a result of its pilots vote

to join union * Carrier plans to end transcontinental flying from Washington Dulles and to

close several other routes to help support its growth at Reagan National

Airport * Expects April unit revenue to rise 9.5 percent to 10.5 percent
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐