JetBlue operating revenue just misses estimates

NEW YORK, April 25 JetBlue Airways Corp on Tuesday reported first-quarter operating revenue of $1.60 billion, versus a consensus analyst expectation of $1.62 billion.

Operating revenue per available seat mile decreased 4.8 percent to 11.81 cents from a year earlier. "We took quick actions in the first quarter to address RASM trends that were below our expectations," JetBlue Chief Executive Officer Robin Hayes said in a statement.

(Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
