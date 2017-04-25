JetBlue operating revenue just misses estimates

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
NEW YORK, April 25 JetBlue Airways Corp on Tuesday reported first-quarter operating revenue of $1.60 billion, versus a consensus analyst expectation of $1.62 billion.
Operating revenue per available seat mile decreased 4.8 percent to 11.81 cents from a year earlier. "We took quick actions in the first quarter to address RASM trends that were below our expectations," JetBlue Chief Executive Officer Robin Hayes said in a statement.
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.