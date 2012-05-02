UPDATE 3-Intact to buy Westaim unit, seeks more acquisitions

* Intact to buy Jevco Insurance Co
* 48.6 pct of Westaim shareholders favor Intact deal
* Intact to finance purchase with bought deal, credit line
* Wave of consolidation seen in Canada P&C insurance sector
* Intact shares up 0.8 pct, hit all-time high
By Cameron French
TORONTO, May 2 Intact Financial Corp
will buy Jevco Insurance Co from Westaim Corp for C$530
million ($538.5 million) in a move that will add recreational
vehicle insurance to its already leading presence in the
Canadian property and casualty insurance sector.
Toronto-based Intact, which has been an acquisition leader
in an industry that is facing fast consolidation, said on
Wednesday that 48.6 percent of Westaim shareholders have agreed
to vote for the deal.
Westaim, a Toronto-based holding company, bought Jevco from
insurer Kingsway Financial Services Inc in 2010.
Jevco insures cars, motorcycles, and recreational vehicles
such as snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles. It had about C$350
million in direct premiums in 2011.
"The additional of Jevco will extend our product offering
into recreational vehicles and non standard autos and also
strengthen our commercial and non specialty line capabilities,"
Intact Chief Executive Charles Brindamour said on a conference
call.
Intact intends to finance the acquisition with an existing
line of credit and through a deal to issue subscription receipts
that is worth about C$226 million.
It has entered into an agreement with a group of
underwriters, led by CIBC World Markets and TD Securities, to
issue 3.6 million subscription receipts at C$62.75 each.
ACQUISITIONS
Intact, which was formerly the Canadian insurance arm of ING
Groep, has already been busy on the acquisitions front, buying
the Canadian operations of French insurer AXA last year for
C$2.6 billion.
Analysts have predicted a fast pace of takeovers in Canada's
fragmented property and casualty insurance industry as foreign
players sell off their Canadian subsidiaries to boost capital
levels, and Brindamour said the company expects to be active in
both domestic consolidation and perhaps in new markets.
"We are... exploring a certain number of opportunities
abroad, including in developing countries," he said later on
Wednesday at the company's annual shareholder meeting in
Montreal.
"These countries have a high potential for long term growth
with expanding economies and populations whose buying power is
expanding," he said, without identifying the countries.
Intact, which sells insurance under the Belair Direct and
Grey Power banners, was a top performer among Canadian financial
stocks last year with a 15 percent rise.
The shares have continued to gain this year, with a 9
percent gain so far, and were up 50 Canadian cents, or 0.8
percent, at C$63.88 at mid-morning on Wednesday, after hitting
an all-time high of C$64.56 earlier in the session.
The stock was also likely getting a boost from a
stronger-than-expected profit reported by Intact late on
Tuesday.
The company said first-quarter operating profit rose 75
percent due to a large jump in premiums courtesy of the AXA
acquisition.