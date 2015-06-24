INSIGHT-Trucker's bankruptcy exit may roughen road for small creditors

| NEW YORK, June 24
NEW YORK, June 24 When U.S. companies go bust,
bankruptcy laws ensure workers are among the first to get paid.
Now an unconventional settlement in an obscure case threatens to
turn that guarantee on its head.
A federal appeals court in Philadelphia last month endorsed
an agreement among stakeholders of Jevic Transportation Inc to
toss the trucking company's bankruptcy case out of court before
a formal Chapter 11 exit plan was approved. Known as "structured
dismissals," such agreements usually occur when all creditors
agree on how to divide a debtor's assets.
In the Jevic case, though, the dismissal benefited only a
few creditors, including private equity owner Sun Capital, while
leaving out laid-off drivers entirely.
The case could set a precedent that bolsters the influence
of deep-pocketed investors while hurting smaller creditors,
practitioners say. The case also exposes a philosophical
question in bankruptcy - whether a judge's main duty is to
maximize recoveries for creditors, or uphold the long-term
integrity of the bankruptcy code.
New Jersey-based Jevic was acquired by Sun for around $80
million in a 2006 leveraged buyout, and was bankrupt by 2008.
Thanks to a lien on a loan guarantee, Sun was also Jevic's
senior-most creditor, along with CIT Group, which
financed the buyout. When Jevic went bankrupt and fired about
1,800 truck drivers, Sun and CIT held all the cards, claiming
entitlement to the $1.7 million left in its coffers.
A committee of unsecured creditors, including vendors to
whom Jevic owed unpaid bills, sued Sun and CIT for more than
$100 million, alleging they saddled the company with too much
debt. To settle, CIT paid $2 million to cover the committee's
lawyer fees, while Sun surrendered the $1.7 million for the
creditors themselves.
SETTLEMENT RULES
But the agreement left nothing for the truck drivers, who
had asserted $8.3 million in wage debts entitled to payment
ahead of the committee. Under a bankruptcy plan, such a claim
would have had the first right to the settlement proceeds under
so-called "absolute priority" rules that dictate who gets paid
ahead of whom. Secured claims come first, followed by
administrative expenses like lawyers' fees, then unsecured
claims and equity, with no class receiving a penny unless the
class ahead of it is paid in full.
Within the unsecured class, some claims rank ahead of others
- so-called "priority" claims, like lost wages - which must be
fully repaid before general unsecured creditors receive
anything.
This would have served neither Sun, which didn't want to
give the drivers money to litigate over the layoffs, nor the
committee, which didn't want to give up its settlement pot. Yet
a Chapter 11 plan that contemplated skipping the drivers - a
violation of repayment priority - would have been rejected by a
judge.
That's where the structured dismissal tactic comes in: The
committee of Jevic's unsecured creditors agreed to settle on the
condition that the bankruptcy case would be dismissed without a
formal plan, allowing the committee to keep the money.
To be sure, the drivers may have been responsible for their
own fate. Sun and the committee alleged the drivers could have
gotten a piece of the settlement if they had participated in
talks, but instead made unreasonable demands. That the court
ultimately approved the deal lends some credence to this
theory.
Still, the drivers objected to the settlement, calling it an
end-run around payment rules and alleging the committee held a
fiduciary duty to Jevic's bankruptcy estate, which included the
drivers.
Delaware bankruptcy Judge Brendan Shannon approved the
structured dismissal in December 2012, after a trial, finding
that it was the best practical outcome. The drivers'
unwillingness to join the settlement did not give it a "veto" to
unwind it for everyone else, Shannon said.
The drivers appealed, but Shannon's decision survived review
by a federal district court and, in a May 22 opinion, a Third
Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel.
The appellate court held that in cases like Jevic's,
structured dismissals are the lesser of two evils. Better that
Sun pay some creditors - even if they were being paid out of
turn - than wipe them out altogether, which is what would have
happened absent the settlement.
Jack Raisner, an attorney for the drivers, told Reuters on
Monday that the ruling will increase the already-potent
bargaining power of secured creditors like Sun and CIT, by
allowing them to dictate the terms of settlement talks.
Sun and CIT declined to comment.
FALLOUT PREDICTED
Some bankruptcy lawyers find the ruling problematic because
it could portend similar tactics in the future, a fear confirmed
by the fact that these same lawyers admit they would use such
maneuvers if they became admissible.
"I was troubled by the decision," attorney Nicholas Kajon,
chair of Stevens & Lee's bankruptcy group, told Reuters. Yet, he
added, "if I were representing the creditors' committee I would
have done exactly this."
While the Third Circuit said Jevic should be read as a rare
exception to bankruptcy law, necessitated by extreme
circumstances, the circumstances may not be that rare.
Creditors of failed LBOs almost always sue the investors who
orchestrate them, and different sets of creditors have different
interests. If investors can settle claims outside the rules of
bankruptcy law, it is easy to imagine smaller creditors becoming
casualties of savvier ones with more bargaining power.
"When you start getting results-oriented, and move away from
statutory principles, that's inherently a problem because you
lose consistency," said Cliff White, who heads the U.S.
Department of Justice's bankruptcy watchdog, which opposes
structured dismissals. "What works in one case might not work in
another case."
Bruce Grohsgal, who represented the Jevic creditors'
committee, said judges always consider whether their rulings
"will open a Pandora's box," and acknowledged that parties in
future cases might pursue similar deals. But Grohsgal, now a
professor at Widener University School of Law, said he feels the
case's circumstances are specific enough to avoid opening a
floodgate.
Jevic is one of two cases along similar lines. In the
bankruptcy of LCI Holding, also before the Third Circuit, the
federal government is appealing the approval of an asset sale
that skipped a $24 million tax payment to the Internal Revenue
Service.
The Jevic drivers have until July 6 to appeal to have their
case reheard by the entire Third Circuit panel. While so-called
"en banc" re-hearings are rare, Jevic could be ripe for one
because of a strong dissent provided by Justice Anthony Scirica,
who said the circumstances of Jevic's case were not
extraordinary enough to warrant a departure from Chapter 11's
absolute priority rule.
Scirica rejected the view that this settlement was the only
possible alternative to a complete liquidation in which junior
creditors got nothing. If true, he noted, "that reality was, at
least in part, the product of [Sun's] own doing," because it
refused to engage with the drivers absent a promise that they
would release Sun from liability over the lay-offs.
Scirica also said the ruling was "at odds" with the
bankruptcy code's aim of maximizing the value of the bankrupt
entity's estate.
(Reporting by Nick Brown. Editing by Amy Stevens and John
Pickering)