Brazil's J&F plans to exit electricity investments, sources say

SAO PAULO, July 28 J&F SA, the Brazilian
investment holding company that controls the world's No. 1
meatpacker, plans to exit investments in the country's
beleaguered electricity sector, two sources with direct
knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.
J&F, a holding controlled by Brazil's Batista family that
has investments in processed foods and home products, has
invested a total 3 billion reais ($874 million) in projects
including windpower plants and transmission lines, said the
first source, who requested anonymity because the decisions are
private.
($1 = 3.4210 Brazilian reais)
