UPDATE 1-Brazil's J&F plans to exit electricity investments -sources

By Luciano Costa
SAO PAULO, July 28 J&F SA, the Brazilian
investment holding company controlling the world's No. 1
meatpacker, plans to exit investments in the domestic
electricity industry as the economy slumps and state financing
to the sector is severely reduced, two sources with direct
knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
J&F, which is controlled by Brazil's Batista family, has
invested a total 3 billion reais ($874 million) in projects
including windpower plants and transmission lines since their
first foray into the industry almost three years ago, said the
first source, who requested anonymity because the decisions are
private.
A series of setbacks since J&F teamed up with
government-controlled Furnas Centrais Eletricas to build 13
windpower plants weighed on the group's interest in the sector,
the same source added. Ongoing projects in the windpower and
power transmission areas will be completed and then put on the
block, both sources said.
"The scenario nowadays is very uncertain," the first source
said.
The decision underscores the challenging outlook for a
sector that was hampered by erratic policy decisions over the
past three years. Investors in power generation, transmission
and distribution as well as alternative segments have suffered
with losses stemming from years of stagnation, rising borrowing
costs, high state intervention and two years of drought.
J&F, which concentrates the Batistas' investments in pulp,
agribusiness, cosmetics, home cleaning products and finance,
declined to comment. J&F also controls JBS SA, the
world's largest meatpacker.
According to the first source, recent government steps to
reduce available financing from state development bank BNDES
triggered doubts at J&F over its participation in the sector.
The second source noted that an ongoing corruption probe
involving some state firms and the nation's largest engineering
firms is reducing the availability of suppliers and partners for
big infrastructure deals.
J&F's transmission projects are expected to be finalized
between year-end and 2016. Once the projects are completed, the
holding company will structure the best possible exit from the
investments, the first source added.
($1 = 3.4210 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Bernard Orr)