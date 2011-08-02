版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 3日 星期三 06:25 BJT

WRAPUP 9-US avoids default but fails to dispel economy fears

 * Obama, lawmakers say debt deal is "important first step"
 * Moody's puts U.S. debt on negative outlook
 * Fitch analyst does not rule out negative outlook for US
 * Wall Street indexes fall more than 2 percent
 (Updates with Moody's ratings action)
 By Andy Sullivan and Jeff Mason
 WASHINGTON, Aug 2 The United States stepped
back from the brink of default on Tuesday but congressional
approval of a last-gasp deficit-cutting plan failed to dispel
fears of a credit downgrade and future tax and spending feuds.
 President Barack Obama and lawmakers from across the
political divide expressed relief over the hard-won compromise
to raise U.S. borrowing authority. Nevertheless, U.S. stocks
fell sharply as investors fretted over persistent economic and
political uncertainties dogging the world's largest economy.
 The possibility of an eventual downgrade of the top-notch
American credit rating grew when Moody's Investors Service, one
of the three major ratings agencies, said it was slapping a
negative outlook on America's AAA-rated sovereign debt.
 The move, announced after U.S. markets closed, could lead
to a downgrade within 12 to 18 months that would probably raise
borrowing costs and further hurt the struggling U.S. economy.
 Moody's, affirming the AAA rating, said the deal signed by
Obama was a first step towards fixing the budget problems but
that the United States was at risk of a downgrade if there was
a weakening of fiscal discipline in the coming year, if no
further measures were taken in 2013 or if the economy
deteriorated.
 Another agency, Fitch Ratings, did not rule out slapping a
negative outlook on the U.S. AAA rating when it concludes a
review of the country later this month, the agency's top
analyst for the United States told Reuters on Tuesday.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
 Full coverage of U.S. budget and debt       [ID:nUSBUDGET]
 FACTBOX-Elements of U.S. debt compromise   [ID:nN1E76T0AF]
 Graphics package               http:/r.reuters.com/nud82s
 Live blog     http:/live.reuters.com/Event/US_Debt_Crisis
 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
 Ratings agency Standard and Poor's said in mid-July there
was a 50-50 chance it would cut the U.S. rating in the next
three months if lawmakers failed to craft a meaningful
deficit-cutting plan.
 The $2.1 trillion deficit-reduction plan approved by
Congress falls short of S&P's previous assertion that $4
trillion in deficit-reduction measures would be needed to show
that Washington was putting the country's finances in order.
 The Senate's approval through a 74 to 26 vote  of the $2.1
trillion deficit-reduction plan, already passed on Monday by
the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, warded off
the immediate specter of a catastrophic U.S. debt default.
 Obama immediately signed the bill into law, lifting the
government's $14.3 trillion debt ceiling hours before a Tuesday
midnight deadline. But the rancorous debt and deficit battle
between his Democrats and their Republican rivals left Obama
politically bruised as he heads into a campaign for a second
term in 2012.
 The agreement drew a line -- for the moment -- under months
of bitter partisan squabbling over debt and deficit strategy
that had threatened chaos in global financial markets and
dented America's stature as the world's economic superpower.
 The bill lifts the debt ceiling enough to last beyond the
November 2012 elections, calls for $2.1 trillion in spending
cuts spread over 10 years and creates a bipartisan joint House
and Senate committee to recommend a deficit-reduction package
by late November. It does not include any tax increases.
  Signaling tough political battles ahead over spending cuts
and tax reform as the deficit-cutting plan is implemented, both
Obama and Democratic and Republican leaders said their
agreement, while a welcome first step, was not enough alone.
 Wall Street stocks fell broadly by more than 2 percent,
ending down for a seventh consecutive session as the wrangling
over the U.S. debt ceiling faded and investors turned their
attention to the stalling economy.[ID:nN1E7711SW]
  (Additional reporting by Jeff Mason, Thomas Ferraro, Donna
Smith, Richard Cowan, Lesley Wroughton, Laura MacInnis, Alister
Bull and Steve Holland in Washington and Chris Sanders in New
York; Writing by Stuart Grudgings and Pascal Fletcher; Editing
by Jackie Frank)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐