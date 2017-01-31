UPDATE 1-Japan's JFE says plans for Mexico steel plant on track, but Trump in focus

* JFE says pushing ahead with Mexico steel plant
* But keeping close eye on U.S. trade policy
* President Trump has threatened to tear up NAFTA agreement
(Recasts on plans for Mexico plant, adds profit forecast)
By Yuka Obayashi
TOKYO, Jan 31 Japan's No.2 steelmaker JFE
Holdings on Tuesday said it was on track to build a
steel plant in Mexico with U.S. company Nucor, although
it is closely watching U.S. policy after President Donald Trump
threatened to tear up a regional trade pact.
Trump has threatened to ditch the North American Free Trade
Agreement (NAFTA) binding Mexico, the United States and Canada,
while the White House has also touted the possibility of a tax
on its southern neighbour's exports to the United States to pay
for a border wall.
JFE and Nucor said in June last year they would form a
venture to build a plant in central Mexico to supply automakers
in the country, which would serve the NAFTA market.
The factory is expected to cost about $270 million, with
capacity to produce 400,000 tonnes of galvanized sheet steel
annually after completion in 2019.
The company commented on the plans at an earnings press
conference after it more than tripled its net profit forecast
for the year through March 2017 to 50 billion yen ($434
million). It more than doubled its recurring profit forecast to
70 billion yen from 30 billion yen.
The firm also said it expected to produce 28.2 million
tonnes of crude steel on a parent basis in the year through
March 31, edging up from 27.36 million tonnes a year earlier.
($1 = 113.6500 yen)
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Writing by Aaron Sheldrick;
Editing by Joseph Radford)