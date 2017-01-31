UPDATE 2-Japan's JFE says plans for Mexico steel plant on track, but Trump in focus

* JFE says pushing ahead with Mexico steel plant

* But keeping close watch on U.S. trade policy

* President Trump has threatened to tear up NAFTA agreement (Adds quotes and analysts estimate)

By Yuka Obayashi

TOKYO, Jan 31 Japan's No.2 steelmaker JFE Holdings said it was still set to build a steel plant in Mexico with U.S. company Nucor, although it is closely watching U.S. policy after President Donald Trump threatened to tear up a regional trade pact.

Trump has threatened to ditch the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) binding Mexico, the United States and Canada, while the White House has also touted the possibility of a tax on its southern neighbour's exports to the United States to pay for a border wall.

"We are proceeding with our project as planned, but we are carefully monitoring moves by the U.S. government and our customers' demand," JFE executive vice president Shinichi Okada told an earnings news conference on Tuesday.

JFE and Nucor said in June last year they would form a venture to build a plant in Mexico to supply automakers there that serve the NAFTA market.

The factory is expected to cost about $270 million, with the capacity to produce 400,000 tonnes of galvanized sheet steel a year after completion in 2019.

Okada said they have begun procuring construction materials and building is scheduled to start later this year.

Okada commented on the plans for the plant after JFE more than tripled its net profit forecast for the year through March 2017 to 50 billion yen ($434 million). The steel company also more than doubled its recurring profit forecast to 70 billion yen from 30 billion yen.

The estimates beat analyst forecasts for 17.6 billion yen and 31.5 billion yen respectively, according to a mean estimate from Thomson Reuters.

Higher appraisal gains on its raw material inventories due to surging coking coal prices contributed to the revision, JFE said.

Coking coal futures on the Singapore Commodity Exchange leapt from $86.92 a tonne on June 1, 2016, to a high of $299.87 on Nov. 30, a gain of 245 percent.

They have since dropped by almost 40 percent to around $186 a tonne, but are still more than double what they were in the middle of last year.

Hit by the soaring materials cost that cuts its profit margin, JFE reported a 30 percent drop in recurring profit for the April-December period.

JFE said it expected to produce 28.2 million tonnes of crude steel on a parent basis in the year through March 31, edging up from 27.36 million tonnes a year earlier.

($1 = 113.6500 yen) (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi, Additional reporting by; Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Joseph Radford and Tom Hogue)