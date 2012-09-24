Japan's JGC wins Saudi aromatics plant contract

TOKYO, Sept 24 Japan's JGC Corp said it
has been awarded a contract to build an aromatics plant for
Sadara Chemical Co, a joint venture between Saudi Aramco
and Dow Chemical Co.
"The lump-sum turnkey contract calls for engineering,
procurement and construction services for an aromatics plant in
Saudi Arabia's Jubail region," the Japanese engineering firm
said in a statement on Monday.
The company declined to disclose the value of the deal to
provide the plant, which is set for completion in the second
half of 2014.
JGC is also among a 20-strong pack of international
engineering firms bidding to build a multi-billion-dollar
refinery for Saudi Aramco in Jizan province, sources close to
the bidding have said.