Japan's JGC wins Saudi aromatics plant contract

TOKYO, Sept 24 Japan's JGC Corp said it has been awarded a contract to build an aromatics plant for Sadara Chemical Co, a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Dow Chemical Co.

"The lump-sum turnkey contract calls for engineering, procurement and construction services for an aromatics plant in Saudi Arabia's Jubail region," the Japanese engineering firm said in a statement on Monday.

The company declined to disclose the value of the deal to provide the plant, which is set for completion in the second half of 2014.

JGC is also among a 20-strong pack of international engineering firms bidding to build a multi-billion-dollar refinery for Saudi Aramco in Jizan province, sources close to the bidding have said.