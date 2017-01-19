版本:
JHSF chairman agrees to collaborate with Brazil officials in probe

SAO PAULO Jan 19 The chairman of Brazilian builder and shopping mall operator JHSF Participações SA has agreed to collaborate with government officials as part of an investigation into illegal campaign donations in the state of Minas Gerais, the company said.

According to a securities filing by the company on Thursday, Chairman José Auriemo Neto was fully responsible for the donations, with neither JHSF nor its subsidiaries involved. Auriemo will make a 1 million reais ($312,871) donation to a cancer hospital as part of the plea deal. ($1 = 3.1962 reais) (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Alberto Alerigi; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
