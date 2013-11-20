版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 21日 星期四

BRIEF-Jiayuan sees Q4 rev RMB 128 mln to RMB 130 mln

Nov 20 Jiayuan.com International Ltd : * Jiayuan announces third quarter 2013 financial results * Q3 revenue rose 13.4 percent to RMB 128.7 million * Sees Q4 2013 revenue RMB 128 million to RMB 130 million * Qtrly revenue $21 million * Q3 revenue view $21.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Qtrly income per ADS $0.09 * Q3 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q4 revenue view $22.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
