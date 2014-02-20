版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 20日 星期四

BRIEF-Ji En Nickel's unit Northern Sun Mining requested to delist from Toronto's main board in March

Feb 20 Jilin Ji En Nickel Industry Co Ltd

* Says unit Northern Sun Mining requested by Toronto Stock Exchange to delist from its main board on March 12

* Ji En Nickel says Northern Sun Mining is applying to list on the second board of Toronto Stock Exchange

