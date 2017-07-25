FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天内
Michael Kors to buy luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo for $1.2 billion
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
“通俄门”
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
综述：中国强化金融监管将成常态 设定好监管的“度”至关重要
深度分析
综述：中国强化金融监管将成常态 设定好监管的“度”至关重要
中国国有石油贸易公司联合石化寻求加强与地方炼油企业的关系
中国财经
中国国有石油贸易公司联合石化寻求加强与地方炼油企业的关系
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月25日 / 早上6点20分 / 1 天内

Michael Kors to buy luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo for $1.2 billion

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Michael Kors has agreed to take over luxury retailer Jimmy Choo for 896 million pounds ($1.17 billion), it said on Tuesday.

Jimmy Choo, famous for its stiletto shoes and accessories, put itself up for sale in April as majority investor JAB increased its focus on consumer goods.

Under the terms of the deal Michael Kors will pay 230 pence in cash for each Jimmy Choo share - a premium of 36.5 percent to its share price before the sale process was announced.

Michael Kors, once the hottest name in affordable luxury, has been struggling in recent quarters with declining same-store sales as fewer people visit its shops. It has been expanding into dresses and menswear and investing in its online business. ($1 = 0.7670 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below