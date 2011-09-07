UPDATE 1-China's Jingdong Mall plans $4-5 bln US IPO -IFR

* "Beauty parade" next week in Beijing to pick underwriters

* Company raised $1.5 bln in third-round funding in April (Adds details, background)

HONG KONG, Sept 7 Chinese online business-to-consumer retailer Jingdong Mall kicks off its U.S. IPO process next week, aiming to raise $4-5 billion in what could be the biggest-ever internet IPO in the United States, IFR said on Wednesday.

The company, also known by the name of 360buy.com, is scheduled to hold a "beauty parade" next week in Beijing to pick underwriters for the planned initial public offering (IPO) of its shares. The float is tentatively planned for the first half of 2012, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said, citing sources familiar with the matter.

One of the sources said the fundraising size could even exceed $5 billion, depending on its final timing.

Google's $1.67 billion IPO in 2004 ranks as the largest-ever internet float in the United States, the report added.

Established in 2004, 360buy.com is China's second-largest online B2C retailer, behind Taobao Mall (taobao.com), according to the latest Analysys International research.

Jingdong raised $1.5 billion in a third round of financing in April this year, which valued the company at about $10 billion, the report said. Russia's Digital Sky Technologies and Tiger Fund are among the investors in the company.

Jingdong Mall could not be reached for an immediate comment. (Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter and Will Waterman)