BRIEF-Jinhe Biotechnology in sales contract with Zoetis

REFILE-Freeport warns Indonesia copper mine workers as Grasberg strike looms
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
Nov 25 Jinhe Biotechnology Co Ltd
* Says signs sales contract for at least 301.05 million yuan(49.06 million US dollar) per year in 2015-2019 with Zoetis Inc's units in Belgium and Singapore
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1vInJYg
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1360 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 Apple Inc outlined a plan to train operators of self-driving cars in documents submitted to California regulators earlier this month, the latest clues to the company's autonomous vehicle technology aspirations.