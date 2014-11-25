版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 25日 星期二 17:07 BJT

BRIEF-Jinhe Biotechnology in sales contract with Zoetis

Nov 25 Jinhe Biotechnology Co Ltd

* Says signs sales contract for at least 301.05 million yuan(49.06 million US dollar) per year in 2015-2019 with Zoetis Inc's units in Belgium and Singapore

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1vInJYg

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1360 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐