UPDATE 1-JinkoSolar cuts Q3 shipments, rev outlook

Nov 14 JinkoSolar Holding Co cut its solar module shipments and revenue outlook for the third quarter, hurt by weak demand and declining selling prices.

Last week, solar companies like Yingli Green Energy Holding and ReneSola Ltd cut their shipment and profit margin forecasts as swelling inventories of solar panels drove down prices 40 percent so far this year.

Shanghai-based JinkoSolar forecast quarterly module shipments at 210-220 megawatt (MW), down from its previous outlook of 230- 250 MW.

The company expects revenue at $270-$280 million, compared with its previous forecast of $310-$330 million.

Analysts on average were expecting the company's third-quarter revenue at $289 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

JinkoSolar Shares closed at $7.76 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)