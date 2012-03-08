UPDATE 2-JinkoSolar posts 4th-qtr loss, sees higher 1st-qtr shipments

* Sees Q1 module shipments at 170-190 MW, vs Q4 169.1 MW
* Adjusted loss $2.61 per ADS
* Quarterly rev fell 32 pct to $190.4 mln
* Shares down 10 pct in premarket trade
March 8 JinkoSolar Holding Co
posted a fourth-quarter loss as its margins continued to be
pressured by a faster-than-expected fall in selling prices, but
the Chinese solar company forecast higher first-quarter
shipments.
The company's shares were down 10 percent in premarket
trade. They closed at $5.95 on Wednesday on the New York Stock
Exchange.
During the fourth-quarter, margin was a negative 4.4
percent, compared with a positive 28.5 percent in the year-ago
period.
For the first quarter of 2012, total solar module shipments
are expected to be about 170 megawatt (MW) to 190 MW, higher
than the 169.1 MW of solar modules Jinko shipped in the fourth
quarter.
For full-year 2012, total solar module shipments are
expected to be in the range of 800 MW to 1,000 MW, higher than
the 760.8 MW it shipped last year.
Fourth-quarter net loss was $58.3 million, or $2.58 per
American Depositary Share. Adjusted loss was $2.61 per ADS.
Quarterly revenue fell 32 percent to $190.4 million.
Jinko Solar shares have lost about three-quarters of their
value in the last one year, compared with a 66 percent decline
in the broader MAC Global Solar Energy Index.