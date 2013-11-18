BRIEF-JinkoSolar Holding Q3 adjusted earnings per ads $1.36

Nov 18 JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd :
* Announces third quarter 2013 financial results
* Qtrly total solar product shipments were 518.9 megawatts, up
54.8%
* Q3 earnings per ads $0.72
* Says for the fourth quarter of 2013, expect total solar
module shipments to
be in the range of 500mw to 530mw
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per ads $1.36
* Q3 revenue $320.7 million, up 11.2 percent
* FY 2013 total solar module shipments been revised
upwards,will now be in
range of 1.7-1.8 gw, compared to previous guidance of
1.5-1.7gw
* Q3 revenue view $302.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says by the end of the year, total operational solar pv
projects are expected
to be in the range of 210mw to 230mw
