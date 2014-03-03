版本:
JinkoSolar posts third straight profit as solar farms shine

March 3 Chinese solar panel maker JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd reported a third straight quarterly profit, helped by its high-margin solar power plant business and improving panel prices.

JinkoSolar reported net income attributable to shareholders of $27.1 million, or 96 cents per American depositary share (ADS), for the fourth quarter, compared with a net loss of $122.2 million, or $5.51 per ADS, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 87.5 percent to $361.4 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31.
