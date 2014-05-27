JinkoSolar posts net profit as US, Japan shipments rise

Nikkei hits 6-week high, tech shares jump on earnings
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stocks climbed to a six-week high on Monday as technology shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing surged on upbeat earnings.
May 27 JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd, a Chinese solar panel maker, posted a quarterly net profit as shipments rose to higher margin markets such as Japan and the United States.
JinkoSolar reported a net income of $1.5 million attributable to shareholders for the first quarter ended March 31 compared with a net loss of $20.7 million, a year earlier.
On a per American depositary share (ADS) basis, the company's net loss narrowed to 20 cents from 92 cents, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 73 percent to $323.9 million.
(Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.