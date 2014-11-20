JinkoSolar profit more than doubles on strong demand

Nov 20 JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd's third-quarter profit more than doubled, helped by strong demand for its solar panels.

Net income attributable to JinkoSolar rose to $45.7 million, or $1.32 per American Depositary Share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $16.9 million, or 72 cents per ADS, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 30 percent to $417.3 million.

Total shipment of solar products jumped 36.5 percent to 708.2 megawatts. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)