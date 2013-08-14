版本:
JinkoSolar swings to profit after seven quarters of losses

Aug 14 Chinese solar company JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd swung to a profit after seven quarters of losses as it shipped more to newer solar markets.

The net income attributable to JinkoSolar was $8 million, or 36 cents per American Depositary Share (ADS), for the second quarter, compared with a net loss of $48.9 million, or $2.20 per ADS, a year earlier.

Revenue rose nearly 43 percent to $287.6 million.
