JinkoSolar to supply 115 MW of panels to South Africa

April 3 Chinese solar company JinkoSolar Holding
Co Ltd said it would supply 115 megawatts (MW) of solar
panels to two projects in South Africa as it makes inroads into
emerging solar markets like many of its peers amid overcapacity
and waning demand.
JinkoSolar, which sells panels that convert sunlight into
electricity, said it would supply 75 MW to the first project and
40 MW to the second.
The company supplied 81 MW of equipment to South Africa in
December.
South Africa has seen strong growth in clean energy
investments last year, attracting $5.5 billion through its
tender for wind and solar power projects, as it looked to reduce
carbon emissions and bolster electricity supply.
"South Africa, with its abundance of sunshine, rapid
economic growth and governmental support, is one of the most
important emerging markets for JinkoSolar," said Arturo Herrero,
chief marketing officer of JinkoSolar.
JinkoSolar, like its peer JA Solar Holdings Co and
Yingli Green Energy Holding Co, has been focusing on
emerging markets such as China, South Africa and South America
as the European Union could follow the United States in imposing
anti-dumping tariffs on Chinese solar products.
The solar panel industry has also been hit hard by excess
manufacturing capacity and declining foreign demand as European
countries -- once top consumers of solar power -- cut back
subsidies for green power.