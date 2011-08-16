UPDATE 3-JinkoSolar shines in gloomy market, shares rise

* Q2 profit $1.82/ADS vs est. $1.34/ADS
* Q2 rev $350.6 mln vs est. $315.4 million
* Expects Q3 module shipments 230-250 MW; rev $310-$330 mln
* Sees Q3 ASP $1.20-$1.30/watt; $1.15-$1.25 for Q4
* Shares rise as much as 11 pct
By Krishna N Das
BANGALORE, Aug 16 JinkoSolar Holding Co
posted strong quarterly results and expects sales growth to hold
up this year as the Chinese solar company continues to make
inroads into newer regions, cheering up investors in a gloomy
market.
The company's shares, which have shed 17 percent of their
value so far this year, rose 11 percent to a high of $18.66 on
Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. The wider MAC Solar
Energy Index was down 2 percent.
JinkoSolar's second-quarter results are a rare bright spot
in an industry that had suffered in the first half because of
solar energy subsidy cuts in major markets such as Germany and
Italy.
"They surprised people a lot this morning," said Avian
Securities analyst Mark Bachman.
"JinkoSolar is one of the companies that has been a relative
outperformer here in the fact that they have been able to bring
down cost and still increase shipments," he added.
A comparatively healthy second-quarter gross margin of 25.4
percent at JinkoSolar underscores the fact China-based companies
are increasingly beating foreign rivals in managing costs.
On Monday, U.S. solar company Evergreen Solar filed
for bankruptcy, as its once cutting-edge technology fell victim
to competition from cheaper Chinese rivals and subsidy cuts in
Europe.
"We pushed deeper into the US market where we expect to see
increased growth in the near future and made significant
progress in increasing sales in Spain, Portugal, Australia and
France," Chief Executive Kangping Chen said in a statement.
JinkoSolar has already established units in Germany and the
United States, and a sales office in Italy.
France, Spain, Belgium and Portugal pulled in
about a quarter of total revenue, higher than earlier, a company
executive said on a conference call.
"Will undertake aggressive marketing effort to expand sales
in new markets," Chief Marketing Officer Arturo Herrero said.
UNDER-PROMISE?
A decline in JinkoSolar's average selling prices (ASPs) was
partly offset by a fall in polysilicon price and average
manufacturing costs in the second quarter -- a trend that will
likely continue.
"We anticipate polysilicon prices to trend further down into
the fourth quarter," CEO Chen said on the call.
The company expects third-quarter ASPs of $1.20-$1.30 per
watt. ASPs will be $1.15-$1.25 in the fourth quarter.
JinkoSolar's solar product shipments leaped 154.4 percent to
254.1 megawatts (MW) in the second quarter. Total solar module
shipments are expected to be about 230-250 MW in the third.
July-September revenue is expected to be $310-$330 million.
Analysts had projected a revenue of $335.3 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"They've been under-promising but over-delivering," analyst
Bachman said.
JinkoSolar also backed its full-year solar module shipments
outlook of 950-1,000 MW with total revenue of $1.4-$1.5 billion
at a time when many in the companies in the industry have
trimmed their outlooks.
SolarWorld , Germany's No.2 solar company by sales,
cautioned overcapacities and falling prices for modules could
hurt results in the second half, while SunPower Corp
lowered its 2011 profit outlook.
JinkoSolar's April-June net income increased about 49
percent to $36.4 million, or $1.38 per American Depositary Share
(ADS). Excluding items, it earned $1.82 per ADS, surpassing
market estimates of $1.34 per ADS.
Total revenue more than doubled to $350.6 million, easily
topping expectations of $315.4 million.
(Reporting by Krishna N Das in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian, Viraj Nair)