UPDATE 1-JinkoSolar posts loss; sees higher panel shipments

Aug 22 Chinese solar company JinkoSolar Holding
Co Ltd reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss on
a sharp fall in selling prices but it forecast higher panel
shipments for the current quarter.
Solar companies are being pressured by plummeting prices due
to excess capacity. China-based companies also face accusations
from U.S. and European rivals of flooding their markets with
cheaper products.
JinkoSolar forecast third-quarter solar module shipments in
the range of 250-280 megawatts (MW), higher than the 223 MW it
shipped in the second quarter.
The company, which is trying to move away from traditional
markets Germany and Italy, said sales in new markets such as
Greece, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Slovenia and Chile
were showing strength.
Trina Solar, another China-based company, also expects
higher shipments for the third quarter but on Tuesday forecast
lower overall gross margin, even though it managed to cut
processing costs.
JinkoSolar, which makes silicon wafers, cells and modules,
said gross margins improved from the preceding quarter as
non-silicon costs fell. Second-quarter margins were 8.4 percent,
much higher than 0.7 percent in the first quarter.
The company reported a second-quarter net loss of $48.9
million, or $2.20 per American Depositary Share (ADS), compared
with net income of $36.4 million, or $1.38 per ADS, a year
earlier.
Loss, on an adjusted basis, was $2 per share, wider than
analysts' estimate of $1.29 per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 45 percent to $194.9 million, slightly higher
than market estimates of $194.8 million.
JinkoSolar shares closed at $2.97 on Wednesday on the New
York Stock Exchange. The stock has lost about 79 percent of its
value in the last one year, compared with a 63 percent decline
in the broader MAC Global Energy Index.