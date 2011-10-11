UPDATE 1-JinkoSolar resumes production at troubled Haining facility

(Follows alerts)
Oct 11 JinkoSolar Holding Co said it had
resumed production at its troubled eastern China facility, which
has an annual capacity of 1100 megawatt.
The Haining facility, which makes photovoltaic products, was
temporarily shut down on Sept. 17 following violent protests
over toxic wastes released from the plant that polluted a nearby
river.
The company had earlier said its third quarter production
costs would remain unaffected by the closing.
The Shanghai-based company also said it was in the final
stages of selecting an international environment, health and
safety company to perform a full-scale audit at all its
facilities.
The company's shares closed at $6.71 on Monday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane
)