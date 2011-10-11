UPDATE 1-JinkoSolar resumes production at troubled Haining facility

(Follows alerts)

Oct 11 JinkoSolar Holding Co said it had resumed production at its troubled eastern China facility, which has an annual capacity of 1100 megawatt.

The Haining facility, which makes photovoltaic products, was temporarily shut down on Sept. 17 following violent protests over toxic wastes released from the plant that polluted a nearby river.

The company had earlier said its third quarter production costs would remain unaffected by the closing.

The Shanghai-based company also said it was in the final stages of selecting an international environment, health and safety company to perform a full-scale audit at all its facilities.

The company's shares closed at $6.71 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.