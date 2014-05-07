版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 7日 星期三 15:58 BJT

BRIEF-Jinling Hotel's unit signs strategic agreement with Alibaba's Taobao software firm

May 7 Jinling Hotel Corp Ltd

* Says unit signs strategic cooperation agreement with Alibaba's Taobao (China) Software Co to expand online business

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/guf29v

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
