2014年 8月 6日

BRIEF-Jinming Machinery, Dow Chemical in PVDC technology, product cooperation

Aug 6 Guangdong Jinming Machinery Co Ltd

* Says signs licensing agreement with Dow Chemical on PVDC (polyvinylidene chloride) technology and product cooperation

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1kFGA11

