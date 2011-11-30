UPDATE 1-Jive Software sees IPO at $8-$10/share

* Intends to offer 11.7 million shares
* Plans to list on Nasdaq under symbol "JIVE"
Nov 30 Jive Software Inc, which provides
social networking software to businesses, said it expects its
initial public offering of up to 11.7 million shares to be
priced between $8 and $10 apiece.
In August, the Palo Alto, California-based company had filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to
$100 million in the IPO.
Jive, which plans to use a part of the proceeds to repay
debt, expects to list its stock on Nasdaq under the symbol
"JIVE".
Sequoia Capital and its affiliates have about 35 percent
stake in the company.
The underwriters to the offering are led by Morgan Stanley
and Goldman Sachs.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO can be different.