UPDATE 1-Jive Software beats estimates on higher billings

May 8 Jive Software Inc's quarterly results beat analysts' estimates on higher billings, and the software company forecast full year results above expectations, sending its shares up 9 percent in extended trade.

For the first quarter, billings - which the social networking software provider defines as revenue plus the change in total deferred revenue - rose 52 percent to $28.2 million.

Jive's net loss narrowed to $8.9 million, or 15 cents per share, compared with $14.5 million, or 63 cents per share, last year.

Excluding items it posted a loss of 9 cents per share.

Quarterly revenue for the company, which makes software that integrates online communities, microblogging, social networking, discussion forums, blogs, wikis, and instant messaging under one interface, rose 58 percent to $25.3 million.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted loss of 13 cents per share on revenue of $24.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the full-year, the company expects a loss of 38 cents to 42 cents per share on revenue of $110 million to $113.5 million.

Analysts were expecting a loss of 43 cents a share on revenue of $110.9 million.

Shares of Jive have risen 35 percent since it listed on the Nasdaq in December 2011. They were up as much as 9 percent at $22.25 in extended trade on Tuesday.