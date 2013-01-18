J&J negotiating possible $2 bln implant settlement-Bloomberg

Jan 18 Johnson & Johnson is negotiating
a potential $2 billion settlement with patients who received its
recalled artificial hip implant, Bloomberg News reported on
Friday, citing five people familiar with the matter.
J&J has offered to pay more than $200,000 per case, a deal
that could top $2 billion if most plaintiffs accept the terms,
but lawyers for the hip recipients have so far rejected the
offer as too low, the sources said.
The settlement talks are likely to continue at least until
the first trials of lawsuits over the product start next week,
Bloomberg said.
Lorie Gawreluk, a spokeswoman for J&J's DePuy unit, which
made the implants, said the company was unable to discuss
details of its litigation strategy.
"The company will defend itself against the allegations
raised in the lawsuits, and DePuy believes the evidence to be
presented at trial will show the company acted appropriately and
responsibly," she said in an email.
DePuy recalled its ASR all-metal hip system in 2010 after it
failed at a higher-than-expected rate, with some patients
experiencing pain, swelling, joint dislocation and sometimes
systemic damage to the central nervous system, thyroid and
heart.
On Thursday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a
proposal calling on companies that make all-metal hip
replacements to provide additional information proving they are
safe and effective before being allowed to continue selling
them.