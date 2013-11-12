UPDATE 1-J&J reaches $4 bln deal on hip implant lawsuits -report

Nov 12 Johnson & Johnson will pay more
than $4 billion to settle thousands of lawsuits over its
recalled defective hip implants, Bloomberg reported late on
Tuesday, citing three people familiar with the deal.
Johnson & Johnson declined to comment on the report.
The deal will resolve more than 7,500 lawsuits brought
against J&J's DePuy orthopedics unit in federal and state courts
by patients who have already had the defective devices removed,
the report said.
De Puy recalled thousands of its metal ASR hip systems due
to higher-than-expected failure rates. Plaintiffs claim that
defective metal-on-metal devices caused pain, discomfort and
more serous complications, including increased levels of metal
ions in the bloodstream.
The devices were introduced in the United States in 2005,
and DePuy recalled the product in 2010 after selling an
estimated 93,000 units worldwide. Data from the UK at the time
showed that about 12 percent of the implants needed to be
replaced after five years.
Metal implants were developed to be more durable than
traditional hip implants, which combine a ceramic or metal ball
with a plastic socket. All-metal implants can shed metallic
debris, potentially damaging bone and soft tissue, according to
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.